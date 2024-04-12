70s and 80s in store for Friday with increasing wildfire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear night in southern Colorado with seasonable temperatures and light winds.

On Friday, a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the San Luis Valley, central and eastern Las Animas County, and Baca County where humidity will be as low as 10% and winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 76;

Sunny on Friday with SSW winds at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph. The high temperature will be over 15 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 80;

FIRE WEATHER WATCH for Friday. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph and the sky will be sunny. The high temperature will be about 15 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 78;

Sunny and warm on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 63;

Sunny on Friday with mild temperatures and a breeze out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 71;

Sunny on Friday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s;

RED FLAG WARNING for eastern Las Animas County and Baca County. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures in the plains will reach the upper-70s to low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/36; High: 76/77;

FIRE WEATHER WATCH for Walsenburg and RED FLAG WARNING for Trinidad on Friday. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny for the mountain valleys on Friday with highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will be just as warm with 60s and 70s in the mountains and 70s to 80s in the plains. Winds will be breezy from the W or SW gusting 20-30 mph.

