Watch
Weather

Actions

70s and 80s for the weekend with a chance of thunderstorms

items.[0].image.alt
June Blooms Photography
Dallas Divide, Colorado
June Blooms Photography Dallas Divide Colorado
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 18:51:36-04

Tonight's Forecast:
Tonight showers in the mountains will clear out and the region will be mild overnight.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 83.

PUEBLO: Low: 66; High: 92.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 89.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 73.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 80s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s.

Extended Outlook:
Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The weather will warm up to seasonable temperatures and dry out into next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community