70s and 80s for the weekend with a chance of thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight showers in the mountains will clear out and the region will be mild overnight.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 83.

PUEBLO: Low: 66; High: 92.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 89.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 73.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 80s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The weather will warm up to seasonable temperatures and dry out into next week.

