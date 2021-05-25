70s & 80s on Tuesday as beautiful weather continues

Tonight's Forecast:

Strong to severe thunderstorms and flooding will remain possible across the far eastern Plains until very late tonight. Some storms may continue into the overnight hours as a frontal boundary acts as a triggering point. For the rest of us, it'll be a dry and breezy night, with chilly overnight lows.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 47; High: 75. Sunshine will prevail once again on Tuesday, and we'll take it after what has been a pretty wet month for the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 47; High: 81. Sunny, breezy and warm, with more of the same heading our way on Tuesday.

CANON CITY: Low: 48; High: 77. Another gorgeous day ahead on Tuesday, with sunshine and upper 70s in the forecast.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 39; High: 67. Clear and cool for the morning hours, with those clear skies continuing through the afternoon. Highs will be pleasant, topping out in the upper 60s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Breezy and mild on Tuesday, with plenty of May sunshine ahead in the forecast.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Scattered overnight storms will give way to a mix and sun and clouds on Tuesday as highs soar into the upper 70s and 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Tuesday will be another great day to grab lunch outside or go on a nice walk or hike after work as we'll see sunshine and warmer than average temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Gorgeous once again for the mountains of Southern Colorado, but watch out for some stronger breezes that may develop by the middle of day.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will be more on the cloudy side, but rain is not likely for the next couple of days as more great weather is expected. Rain chances could return to the forecast as early as Thursday for the eastern Plains and Friday for Teller County. Everyone else unfortunately will see an uptick in moisture and rain chances over the the holiday weekend with afternoon thunderstorms possible through Memorial Day.

