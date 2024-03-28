60s return to the forecast on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be chilly, generally in the 20s across southern Colorado tonight. The sky will be mostly clear and winds will be light overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 61;

A bit breezy on Thursday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. The high of 61 will be about 3 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 67;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The high of 67 will be 3 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 63;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with breezy W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 52;

A big boost in temperatures on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 56;

Partly cloudy and mild on Thursday afternoon after a chilly morning. Winds will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with breezy SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph. Temperatures will start in the 20s and then rise to the upper 60s, with a few 70s possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/25; High: 57/62;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a temperature boost. Winds will be breezy from the WSW at 15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

A cold morning in the low 20s but the afternoon will be very comfortable, racing the low to mid-50s in the mountain valleys. The sky will be partly cloudy. Winds will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb a couple of degrees each day, peaking on Easter Sunday. The increase in temperatures will be aided by an increase in winds. Breezy, mild, and dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

The next cold front will arrive on Sunday night in Colorado and Monday will be colder with showers. We will likely see a mix of rain and snow in the plains and snow in the mountains. As the storm is tracking now, the heaviest snow will be in the northern CO mountains and the northern I-25 corridor. We will see a couple of inches in accumulation here in southern Colorado through Monday night.

____

