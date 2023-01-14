60s on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon there will be high clouds in place but with very warm temperatures. Highs will be about 15 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy with W wind at 8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy with W wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Partly to mostly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 57; Low: 29. Mostly cloudy with W wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly cloudy with SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 61/64; Low: 32/35. Mostly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers move into the mountains overnight with snow continuing in the high country all day Sunday. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs about 10 degrees cooler than today. There is a slight chance of a flurry or sprinkle into Teller and El Paso counties in the evening Sunday. Monday for MLK Day it will be a sunny and calm day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the mountains and 50s in the plains.

The next winter storm arrives Tuesday through Wednesday with the chance of widespread snow and cold temperatures. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days.

