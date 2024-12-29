60s in the plains on Sunday and more mountain snow on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a light breeze tonight keeping temperatures mild for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 57;

About 13 degrees above average with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 61;

Warm and breezy on Sunday with SW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 62;

Mild and breezy on Sunday with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 51;

Mostly sunny and mild on Sunday with WSW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 55;

Sunday will be mild and breezy with high clouds.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s/60s;

A beautiful Sunday with a breeze out of the SW and highs reaching the mid-50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/42; High: 61/62;

Warm on Sunday with WSW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and mild on Sunday with breeze W wind.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday, the wind will pick up gusting 30-50 mph from the NW across southern Colorado. This high wind will increase fire danger across eastern Colorado. This wind increases due to a cold front coming in, which will make temperatures drop during the afternoon. It will get cold behind this front, with highs dropping to the 30s and 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.