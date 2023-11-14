60s and sunshine continue on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy in southern Colorado tonight. Temperatures will be near average or slightly above normal overnight, generally in the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

There will be some high clouds in Colorado Springs on Wednesday with plenty of sunlight shining through. The high temperature will be just shy of 10 degrees above average. There will be a light breeze with SSW wind at 8-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 69;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday in Pueblo with just a few high clouds. Temperatures will be warm and about 10 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 63;

Mild and mostly sunny on Wednesday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s;

A mostly sunny Wednesday is ahead with a chilly morning in the upper 20s followed by an afternoon in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/34; High: 65/68;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny with a few high clouds on Wednesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be mild in the low 50s to low 60s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, Thursday will be another boost in temperatures, to 67° in Colorado Springs and 60s to 70s across southern Colorado. Winds will be gusty across the region on Thursday, gusting 30-35 mph in the plains and up to 40 mph in the mountains. With the warmth and wind, fire danger will be elevated. Humidity may not be low enough to prompt Red Flag Warnings but we will see. Friday will end the week on a cooler note, back to seasonable upper-50s and sunshine.

