60s and 70s with wind on Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday will be warm and windy. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above average. Humidity will drop less than 10% in Red Flag zones and winds will gust 25-45 mph throughout hte day.

Warmer today and still windy. Red Flag Warnings in place from noon until 8 pm. We will discuss the windiest days next week coming up on News 5 Today Weekend 7-8 am @koaa pic.twitter.com/m1ngfslQ6T — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 17, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 34. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm. WNW wind 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 37. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm. NW wind 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 40. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm. W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 31. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm.W wind 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm. NW wind 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm for Crowley, Otero, and Las Animas counties. Breezy today with NNW wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 72/76; Low: 36/37. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm. Windy today with WNW wind 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 pm. Windy and sunny today with W wind 20-25 mph gusting 45-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be slightly cooler and slightly more humid. Red Flag Warnings on Monday will be isolated to the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, and San Luis Valley. Tuesday through Friday will be windy and warm, with 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountain valleys. Red Flag conditions are expected each day Tuesday through Friday. Saturday marks a pattern change with a chance of showers across southern Colorado.

