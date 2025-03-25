60s and 70s with spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mild night with a light breeze from the N at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be mild dropping just below freezing in the mountain valleys and staying above freezing in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low 38; High: 68;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with variable wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature will be just over 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with variable wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The high will be nearly 10 degrees above average. A spot shower in the afternoon cannot be ruled out, but it is a low chance.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm and there will be a light breeze with gusts up to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 62;

Chilly in the morning and mild in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy and wind will be from 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. An isolated afternoon shower is possible, but not very likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 62;

Partly cloudy with warm temperatures on Tuesday. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

It will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm possible, favoring areas along and south of HWY 50. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/40; High: 69/70;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with a spotty rain shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

Partly cloudy and mild for the mountain valleys with highs in the low 60s to low 70s. There is a chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be climbing this week, peaking on Thursday. Right now my forecast high for Colorado Springs is 80 on Thursday, which would smash the previous record high of 76 in 1988. My forecast for Pueblo on Thursday is 86 which would break the record high of 85 also set in 1988.

The next change comes this weekend with a storm system that will take temperatures back to seasonable 50s and 60s by Sunday. We will likely see gusty wind with this storm and a wintry mix of precipitation. Precipitation type will greatly depend on the time of day it falls, which is uncertain at this time. Stay tuned!

