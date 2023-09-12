60s and 70s with mountain rain on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy conditions will be in place tonight, with some areas of fog possible in El Paso and Pueblo Counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low:48; High: 68; Partly cloudy in general on Tuesday with morning fog and afternoon sunshine. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 73; Partly cloudy on Tuesday with areas of fog in the morning. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 71; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon and evening rain showers.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 62; Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 67; Morning fog then afternoon sun with a low chance of afternoon rain.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Partly cloudy and likely rain-free on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/47; High: 68/68; Low clouds and areas of fog possible in the morning then partly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will see more widespread rain on Wednesday through Friday as another push of moisture and cool air moves into Colorado. This keeps our days below average with rain chances daily through Saturday. Then on Sunday and Monday temperatures creep back up closer to seasonable and conditions dry out as well.

