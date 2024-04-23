60s and 70s on Tuesday with spotty afternoon rain showers in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move through the region overnight, keeping winds a little breezy by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly above average overnight, and above freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 65;

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Winds will be from the E at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 70;

Partly cloudy with a spotty afternoon rain shower possible. Winds will be from the ENE at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 68;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a spotty rain shower possible in the afternoon. Winds will be from the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mp.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 56;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of rain during the afternoon. Winds will be from the E at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 60;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Winds will be from the E at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with ENE winds at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph. There is a chance of spotty rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/45; High: 69/71;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with ENE winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a low chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s-70s;

Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers developing in the mountains and drifting east towards the plains in the evening. Winds will be variable and breezy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday and Thursday are warm with 60s in the mountains and 70s/80s in the plains. Those days will be mostly dry, with a few spotty showers possible on Thursday. A cooler and wetter pattern sets in from Friday to Sunday, with rain and thunderstorms possible each day. The best chance of showers looks to be on Saturday with rain for the lower elevations and a wintry mix for the mountains.

