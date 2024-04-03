60s & 70s on Wednesday, with further warming late this week

Today’s Forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to warm our temperatures today, with highs this afternoon warming into the 60s and 70s in the Plains, and 50s in the mountain valleys. Northerly winds will be much weaker today compared to yesterday, with gusts around 20-25 mph in the Pikes Peak Region. Stronger gusts of 30-35 mph can be expected across the eastern parts of the state this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 38. A near perfect day can be expected on Wednesday thanks to lighter winds across the Pikes Peak Region, and a high today in the upper 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 36.

The spring thaw continues today in the steel city, with beautiful conditions through the entire Arkansas River Valley this afternoon. Winds will be lighter today but still healthy with afternoon gusts in the 20-25 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 41.

Sun, sun, and more sun on the way today with modest north winds this afternoon i the 15-20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 29.

Sunny and mild in the city above the clouds. A good hiking day, with north winds at 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and nice with north winds at 10-20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Blue skies all day - with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Weaker winds today as well in the 15-20 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and calm. North winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and comfortable with lighter winds from the north at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

If you're a fan of the warmth, then you're going to love Thursday's forecast. Sunshine, light winds and well above highs will make for a great day. For most of us, it'll be the warmest day of the year so far.

An even warmer day is expected on Friday, but it will come at a cost, with high winds and high fire danger returning to much of Southern Colorado. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the entire southern I-25 corridor and southeastern plains on Friday. Our next cold front will arrive on Saturday, cooling highs by as much as 20-25 degrees, and bringing a windy and unsettled day to Southern Colorado. A few showers will be possible on Saturday, with the best shot north of highway 50 and in Teller County. Dry skies and less wind return on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

