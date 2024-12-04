50s and sunshine prevail on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will shift out of the N as a weak cold front moves through our area tonight. Wind will only gust to about 15-20 mph as the front moves through. This will cool Wednesday by about 10 degrees compared to Tuesday's highs.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 53;

A bit cooler on Wednesday compared to the high of 62 on Tuesday, but still 7 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny and the wind will be less than 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 57;

A nice day, about 7 degrees above average with sunshine and light wind less than 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 56;

A bit cooler on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, but it will still feel comfortable with sunshine and wind less than 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 48;

Cool and sunny on Wednesday with wind less than 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

A nice day and slightly cooler than Tuesday. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be light.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Wind will be light and conditions will be dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/30; High: 53/56;

It will be a few degrees cooler on Wednesday, but still mild with sunshine and light winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

Mountain valleys will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a cold morning and a mild afternoon in the 40s and 50s. Wind will be light, generally less than 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of this week and this weekend will be a rinse-and-repeat weather pattern with sunshine and 40s-50s across southern Colorado. The next strong cold front and chance of snow moves in on Monday. Expect colder temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the first few days of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.