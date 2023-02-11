50s and 60s this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny today in southern Colorado with light winds and high temperatures about 10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 27. Mostly sunny with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 27. Mostly sunny with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 34. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 57; Low: 28. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/59; Low: 31/27. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees cooler but still very comfortable across the region. It should be a good day to be grilling for your Super Bowl party. Monday brings snow to the southern mountains with a weak storm moving through and it will further cool temperatures across southern Colorado.

On Wednesday our next high-impact winter storm impacts us. For the latest information see our blog.

