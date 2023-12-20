50s and 60s for the last day of Fall in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Mild tonight with low temperatures about 10-15 degrees above the seasonal average. There will be high clouds and light WNW winds across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 59;

Partly cloudy with high clouds on Wednesday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 61;

Partly cloudy with high clouds on Wednesday with WNW wind at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 49;

Partly cloudy with high clouds and W wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 56;

High clouds and mild temperatures on Wednesday with NNW wind at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy with light wind from the N at 5-10 mph and highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/35; High: 54/57;

Mild with high clouds on Wednesday with WNW wind at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

High clouds on Wednesday with a light breeze from the W at 5-15 mph. Highs for the mountain valleys will reach the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Expect to see a very similar forecast for Thursday and Friday with high clouds and warmer-than-normal temperatures. On Saturday our next storm system arrives, bringing showers which may begin as rain then transition to snow, and snow continues into Sunday. There is still a discrepancy between model data on when the precipitation begins on Saturday and how long it lingers on Sunday or into Monday. Plan to see showers Saturday and Sunday with icy or snowy roads possible on Christmas Eve and possibly into Christmas morning. This doesn't look like a storm that will shut down the state and prevent travel for the holiday but do plan on wintry weather as you travel through Colorado.

