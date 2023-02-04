50s and 60s expected this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High clouds today and breezy westerly winds. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s for the plains and 40s to 50s in the mountains. Highs today will be about 10-15 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 26. High clouds today with WNW winds at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64 Low: 19. High clouds with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 25. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 22. High clouds today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 54; Low: 23. High clouds today with WNW winds at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: teens/20s. High clouds with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/59; Low: 26/26. High clouds today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens. Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will be very similar on Sunday with very warm temperatures and breezy winds from the west. Then, change comes on Monday with an afternoon cold front which will bring highs back to seasonable on Monday. There is a slight chance of snow showers on Monday evening, favoring the mountains.

