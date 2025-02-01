50s and 60s are in the forecast this weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be chilly with light wind overnight. High clouds will increase in the sky overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 55;

Mostly cloudy with high clouds. Otherwise, a really beautiful day about 10 degrees warmer than average. The wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 60;

High clouds and mild temperatures on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with mild temperatures. Winds will be breezy out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 48;

Saturday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. It will be a mild afternoon with continued snowmelt.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 48;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be mild and snow will continue to melt.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high clouds. The cloud cover will not inhibit warming, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/29; High: 55/62;

It will be a warm Saturday with high clouds and breezy wind out of the WSW at 10-15 mph and gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 40s-50s;

Mostly sunny in the mountains east of the Continental Divide, with clouds and spotty snow west of the Continental Divide, especially in the central and northern mountains. Local mountain valleys will be mild and breezy. Wind will be out of the W at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to climb in the coming days with high temperatures up to 20 degrees above average from Monday through Wednesday. Expect 50s to 70s to be the status quo for the next few days. We may cool down with a cold front on Thursday, but only back to seasonable temperatures.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

