2025 begins with cool but sunny weather in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Happy New Year everyone! My New Year's resolution is to get the forecast correct 99.9% of the time. Let's start with tonight's forecast shall we?

A few snowflakes are possible tonight in the Pikes Peak region, ending by 10-11 pm with little to no accumulation.

At midnight, it will be cold across southern Colorado. Temperatures will be falling into the teens to ring in the New Year. The wind will be light, less than 10 mph and the sky will be partly cloudy. The bottom line is to bundle up for the night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 37;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday, with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The forecast high temperature will be

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 42;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with cooler than average temperatures. The wind will be out of the SSE at 2-8 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 46;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a light breeze out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 35;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 9; High: 37;

It will be mostly sunny but chilly in Monument on Wednesday with light wind less than 10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

The plains will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs reaching the low 40s. Wind will be less than 10 mph for the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 14/14; High: 46/47;

It will be partly cloudy with a light breeze on Wednesday with mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

The mountain valleys will be cold in the morning and cool in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy with a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will gradually climb through the end of the week, reaching the 50s by Friday. Then the weekend begins nice on Saturday before a cold front blows through in the evening, bringing light snow showers with it overnight into Sunday morning.

