20-30 degree drop in temperatures on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

All wind related and fire related warnings should be allowed to expire early this evening, which is great news after what's been a super windy day. A late night cold front will serve as the big weather maker in the short term, bringing a brief, but intense period of snow to the mountains through early Thursday morning. Precipitation is not expected for the Plains, but a northwesterly shift to the winds will take place, and it could stay gusty across the Plains through early Thursday morning. Behind the front, it will turn colder, with overnight lows below freezing in many areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 50; Following tonight's cold front, we'll see much cooler highs on Thursday for the Pikes Peak Region. Another weak front Thursday night could bring a few flurries to the Palmer Divide, with widespread snow not likely in the city.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 55; After a few very warm and very windy days, a transition back to fall-like weather can be expected on Thursday as high temperature return to near seasonal averages.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 53; Not as windy as the past few days, but still a little breezy for Fremont County on Thursday. It will also be much cooler, with highs only climbing into the lower to middle 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 41; Behind tonight's cold front, we'll see a much colder day on Thursday. Windy at times, westerly wind gusts could top 35 mph in some areas. By Thursday night, a few snow showers will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; We'll go from sweating to sweaters on Thursday as much colder air filters into Southern Colorado. Another weak disturbance Thursday night could bring a brief snow shower to the Palmer Divide, with a light dusting even possible for some.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; After some unseasaonbly warm and windy weather, northerly winds on Thursday will usher in some much colder air, with an even colder day expected on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Thursday will begin chilly in the morning, and it won't warm much from there as daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s in some areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; As cold air rushes into the state behind tonight's cold front, we will see a chilly day on Thursday for the mountains of Southern Colorado. A few flurries will be possible throughout the day, but accumulations are not expected in most areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Thursday night's secondary front will come an even deeper surge of cold air. Lows Friday morning will start out in the teens in many areas, and highs by the afternoon may only warm into the 30s in Colorado Springs. After another cold one Saturday morning, we'll see some weak ridging and downslope winds this weekend that will help to ease the big chill some before another round of cold air and the potential for some light snow moves into Southern Colorado early next week.

