10 to 15 degrees warmer on Tuesday, with thunderstorms near the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Noticeably warmer this afternoon as daytime highs look to gain a good 10-15 degrees from what we saw yesterday. Much like yesterday, thunderstorms will be most widespread across the mountains and mountain valleys, with only a few isolated thunderstorms likely to reach the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. More sunshine today will combine with the influence of high pressure to bring a nice warming trend to the forecast. Rain chances will remain low in the Pikes Peak Region, with only a few hit or miss showers possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 51. We'll return to the 80s today in Pueblo for the first time since last Wednesday. While we can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon or evening, most of the region should stay dry today.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. Sunny skies this morning will give way to a warm afternoon. The warmth will allow for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop, with the best chances over and near the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 40. Sunshine this morning will give way to a mild and unsettled afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected today in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Much like yesterday, rain chances will stay on the low end this afternoon over northern El Paso County, hovering around 30%.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunshine and warming highs should make for a pretty nice day! While showers and storms aren't as likely for the southeastern Plains, areas north of Highway 50 could see a few storms this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Warmer today, with increasing clouds and a few scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. With warming highs in the forecast, better instability this afternoon will help to fire off another round of showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Strong to severe storm threat will increase on Wednesday, with a Marginal Risk being assessed for our area. Main storm threats Wednesday afternoon will include hail up to 1" in diameter and gusts to 60 mph.

An early morning cold front Thursday will set the stage for another round of heavy rain from Thursday to Friday. Early model estimates indicate as much as 1-2" of additional rainfall for parts of Southern Colorado late this week. With the unsettled weather, it will also turn much colder, with highs late this week only warming into the 50s and 60s.

Recycled moisture this weekend will allow for additional storm chances, with most impacts expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

