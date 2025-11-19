10 degrees above average on Wednesday, before rain and snow on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be chilly tonight with some high clouds. Wind will be light. Grab a coat as you head out the door!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 64;

Wednesday will be pleasant, and more than 10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 67;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and well above average. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 64;

Warm with high clouds on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 53;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 59;

Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures on the plains in the mid-60s to low 70s on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/38; High: 63/63;

Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday with SSE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a cold morning and cool afternoon. A few spotty mountain top showers are possible, but the mountain valleys will remain dry with a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Changes are coming on Thursday. Rain showers will move into southern Colorado by the late morning or early afternoon. We may see a transition to a wintry mix or snow at night into Friday morning for elevations as low as 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations will likely be limited to the grass in Colorado Springs, but the Monument area is expected to pick up a couple of inches by Friday afternoon. The mountains and mountain valleys above 7,000 feet will also see snowfall. Good moisture is on the way between Thursday and Friday, with liquid equivalent values landing between 0.25" to 1"+. It will be colder in the 40s, with clouds and periodic showers, for the last two days of the week.

This weekend we return to sunshine and seasonable 40s in the mountains and 50s/60s in the plains.

