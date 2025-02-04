10-20 degrees cooler today followed by a warm and windy Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

A strong cold front along the I-25 corridor is bringing a mixed bag of weather to Southern Colorado this morning. Areas below 7,000 feet are feeling the effects of this colder air mass, with higher elevation areas much warmer and largely untouched by the cold.

These same lower elevation areas will see a cool down today of around 10-20 degrees from yesterday. Highs on the Plains will mainly warm into the 40s and 50s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our high in Colorado Springs will top out around 54 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 39. After a near record setting high of 67 degrees on Monday at the Colorado Springs Airport, our temperature today will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, but still above the average high of 45 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 34. Pueblo's high of 74 degrees on Monday came within 1 degree of a new record for the day. Today's highs will be more than 20 degrees colder in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 40. Although cooler than yesterday in Canon City, the coldest air today will likely fall just east of you, along a frontal boundary near the I-25 corridor.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 32. Breezy and mild on Tuesday, with temperatures not changing all that much from what we saw yesterday up in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Breezy and mild on Tuesday, and much like Woodland Park, the Palmer Divide will stay "above" the coldest air that mainly impacts areas today that are below 7,000 feet.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Today's cold and shallow air mass will keep the eastern Plains on the chilly side, with areas of fog this morning giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. The cold air impacting the Plains on Tuesday will have a tough time reaching Huerfano and Las Animas counties, with highs on the southern I-25 corridor today reaching the 60s in many areas. Breezy southwest winds during the day will strengthen tonight and tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. Mild, with partly cloudy skies and breezy SW winds in the high country on Tuesday. By this evening, the southwest flow will be strengthening, with gusts to 50 mph in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Strong jet stream energy moving through Colorado on Wednesday will lead to snow showers in the mountains and gusty westerly winds on the Plains and Pikes Peak Region. Gusts around 30-40 mph can be expected Wednesday afternoon in Colorado Springs, with these westerly winds boosting temperatures back into the middle 60s.

Another cold front Thursday will bring us a cooler and breezy day in the middle to upper 50s, with a return of the downslope wind on Friday. Both Wednesday and Friday will need to be watched carefully for heightened fire danger levels. A low impact storm Saturday will introduce the chance for a few snow showers to our forecast towards the afternoon.

