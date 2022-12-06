10-15° cooler on Tuesday, with more snow for the high country

Tonight's Forecast:

After a pretty windy day across the mountains and valleys, we can expect the wind to slowly weaken this evening. The southeastern mountains will stay gusty at times into Tuesday morning, with peak gusts up near 30-40 mph. Otherwise, we're looking at a clearer and colder night across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 47; After warming into the 60s on Monday, we'll see a much cooler, more seasonal day of weather on Tuesday as highs only warm into the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 53; A lot less windy on Tuesday, and a lot cooler than today, with daytime highs returning to the lower 50s around the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 53; Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler on Tuesday, with daytime highs only warming into the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 40; A breezy and mostly sunny to partly cloudy day on Tuesday, with the potential for a few light snow showers over Teller County by the late night hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; After a mild start to the week, highs will be much cooler on Tuesday as generally dry skies prevail in our forecast.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; Although cooler than today, Tuesday's forecast for the Plains will feature a seasonal mix of sun and clouds, and an overall nice day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Cooler, with more sunshine, but also still pretty windy. Afternoon gusts could top 30-40 mph in some areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; Cold and windy across the mountains on Tuesday, with the best chance for new snow over the next 24 hours along and north of Highway 50, as well as down south in the San Juans.

Extended outlook forecast:

An area of low pressure crossing the state will bring the mountains some super beneficial snowfall throughout the rest of the week. Some resorts can expect more than a foot of fresh pow pow through midday Thursday. For the Plains, a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible from Wednesday into Thursday morning, mainly up towards the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Accumulations if any, would likely stay under 1".

The rest of the week that follows will be dry and breezy, with near seasonal daytime highs.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

