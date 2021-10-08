Ute Mountain Ute Tribe member sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes against children

DURANGO, Colo. — A 63-year-old man in southwest Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing children in his care, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Blair Root House, of Towaoc, was sentenced on Tuesday for one count of aggravated sexual abuse by force in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child in Indian Country. He is a Ute Mountain Ute Tribe member.

The offenses happened while the children were in his care at his home in Towaoc in Montezuma County. The crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2006 and Dec. 31, 2008, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Acting United States Attorney Matt Kirsch said these crimes create harm that can last a lifetime for children.

“While we can’t undo the harm and pain of these crimes, we have ensured that Mr. House will harm no more children while he is in federal prison," Kirsch said.

FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said the sentence holds House accountable for his actions, while also protecting the community.