Wrong-way driver killed in crash with oncoming vehicle on NB I-25 in Denver; 4 injured

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 25 involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning that left one person dead and injured four others.

Police said the at-fault driver of a Dodge Caravan was killed in the crash. Their passenger had to be extricated and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Three occupants in the other vehicle, a Subaru, were also hospitalized, two with serious injuries.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25 near the 20th Street exit.

Before the Denver incident, the Colorado State Patrol said the same minivan driver was spotted traveling the wrong way on I-25 near Mead and nearly collided with a CSP vehicle.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver took off, prompting a short pursuit, which was soon called off due to public safety concerns, according to a CSP news release.

CSP then relayed information about the vehicle to other law enforcement.

Denver7 has reached out to Denver police for additional details, but we have yet to hear back.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Northbound I-25 was closed for several hours, reopening around 9 a.m.