Work on Fontaine Boulevard bridge begins Monday, will start at 9 a.m. daily

EL PASO COUNTY — Maintenance work on Fontaine Boulevard bridge began Monday and will start at 9 a.m. daily, according to El Paso County.

The county says they will temporarily close east and westbound lanes of Fontaine Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday and ending Friday. The closures will be between Carraige Meadows Drive and Kearsarge Drive.

Access to local streets to those who live in the area will be open. The following streets can be used for detours:



Old Glory Drive

Lorson Boulevard

Marksheffel Road

El Paso County reminds you to reduce speeds in work zones and watch for the following:

workers

equipment

signs

barricades

For more information or if you have questions about the closure, email dotweb@elpasoco.com.

