Work continues on Austin Bluffs Parkway until fall 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Frequent drivers on Austin Bluffs Parkway can expect delays and lane closures and should seek alternate routes as construction crews resume their work.
Starting Thursday, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews are resuming work, as part of the electric infrastructure relocation, in support of the Central Bluffs Substation project.
The construction will cause rolling lane closures along Austin Bluffs Parkway between North Union Boulevard and Goldenrod Drive until fall 2026.
Traffic impacts include the following:
- single-lane closures in the westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Parkway, followed by closures in the eastbound lanes
- periodic double-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for construction
Since crews will be working in and along the road, CSU asks that drivers slow down, stay alert and use extra caution in the construction zones.
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