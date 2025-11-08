Woman identified from deadly crash on East Fountain Boulevard last month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who died following a crash on East Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, she was 31-year-old Linda Michelle Regul.

This is the 47th traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, they say there were 43 traffic deaths.

Background Information

A woman is dead and two people were injured following a crash in Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 18.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Academy Park Loop.

CSPD says when emergency services arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Regul, dead in one of the vehicles.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

