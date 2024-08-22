Westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway closing Friday for emergency main repair

COLORADO SPRINGS — Westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway will be closed starting Friday for an emergency wastewater main repair, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

We will perform emergency repairs to a wastewater main on Austin Bluffs Pkwy, damaged by a contractor.📅 When: Aug. 23- 25📍 Where: Westbound Austin Bluffs btwn Goldenrod Dr. & Union Blvd. 🚗 Local traffic only westbound Austin Bluffs between Academy & Goldenrod #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/TRIMjyBkNM — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 22, 2024

They say the repair will start Friday and go until Sunday along Austin Bluffs Parkway between Goldenrod Drive and North Union Boulevard.

The westbound lanes will be closed on Austin Bluffs Parkway between Goldenrod Drive and North Academy Boulevard. According to CSU, only local traffic will be able to get through.

CSU says the repairs are happening because the wastewater main was damaged by a contractor.

___





What Women Need To Know About Lead Being Found In Tampons After a study found traces of metals like lead and arsenic in tampons, what do doctors suggest and what are state leaders doing to look into the findings following its publication? What women need to know about lead found in tampons

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.