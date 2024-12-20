Water main break will impact traffic on High Street in Pueblo until Monday

PUEBLO — Pueblo drivers will be dealing with the effects of a water main break until at least Monday. The break happened early Friday morning on High Street between 28th Street and 29th Street.

That portion of High Street will be closed for repairs to the asphalt and a gas line that was damaged during the water main repairs.

According to Pueblo Water, no gas is currently leaking, the water service is back, and the break in the line is fixed.

