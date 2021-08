According to Colorado State Patrol, at about 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, a driver was killed after being ejected from their vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was heading northbound on Interstate 25 between Colorado City and Pueblo. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The vehicle is off the roadway, debris was however in the #2 lane, but it is not impacting traffic at this time.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.