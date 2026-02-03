Utility relocation work, planned lane closures on Austin Bluffs Parkway delayed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A utility relocation work project and planned lane closures on Austin Bluffs Parkway have been delayed.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), after project coordination, the lane closures will be delayed until additional preparation and inspection work can be done.

CSU says the first phase of the project is expected to start later this month and be done by March 9. This phase will close two westbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Parkway from just west of Goldenrod Drive to the North Union Boulevard on-ramp.

During the closures, motorists should expect slower travel times and possible congestion, especially during peak hours.

According to CSU, two other phases are scheduled to be done by mid-May.

CSU says the project is happening to safely and efficiently complete electric line relocation for the Central Bluffs Substation. For more information about the project, visit CSU's website.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.