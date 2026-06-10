Uintah Street closed due to emergency repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says Uintah Street between North Institute Street and Prospect Street is temporarily closed.

City officials say the closure is due to emergency utility and bridge repairs.

Crews are actively working on repairing the area, and expect the road to be reopened by the end of the week.

People will still have access to their homes, but drivers are asked to use the detour routes as needed.

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Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too. Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction

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