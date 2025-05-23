Watch Now
Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Give yourself extra time to get through construction zones

A map from the Department of Transportation shows you all of the major construction projects.
COLORADO (KOAA) — If the Memorial Day weekend has you heading for the mountains, remember to give yourself extra time to get through all of the construction zones.

Some of the major construction projects include the following:

  • northbound lanes closed on Highway 9 near Breckenridge
  • road work on westbound I-70 near Copper Mountain

Other construction projects happening in the state may take a break for the weekend.

For a map of closures and to stay up to date on road conditions, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) website.

