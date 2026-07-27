Traffic switch on North Stone Avenue in Colorado Springs to take effect July 29

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic switch is scheduled for North Stone Avenue in Colorado Springs starting Wednesday, July 29, as the city continues work on stormwater improvements along the route.

According to a press release from the city, the current traffic flow along North Stone Avenue between Fillmore Street and Nichols Boulevard will switch from a one-way southbound lane to a one-way northbound lane starting on Wednesday, July 29. Cones and signage will indicate the change along the route.

Drivers will now need to access North Stone Avenue from Fillmore Street and should expect delays. The city also encourages drivers to find alternate routes around the area when possible.

The ongoing stormwater improvements include:



Installing new stormwater pipes

Installing new stormwater drains

Relocating a water main

These improvements will reduce drainage issues in the area and allow property owners to connect to the new stormwater system in the future. City of Colorado Springs

The project is expected to conclude (weather dependent) in early 2027; the city has stated that following construction, crews will restore areas affected by the project. These areas include:



Road surfaces

Curbs and gutters

Driveways

Landscaping within the work zone

For additional information regarding this ongoing project, click here.

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