Traffic pattern shifts on Tejon Street in Colorado Springs start Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic pattern changes starting Monday on Tejon Street, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says this work marks the halfway point of the Tejon Street Revitalization Project.

Starting Monday, there will be a full closure of Tejon Street from Colorado Avenue to Pikes Peak Avenue for milling, paving and striping work. The city says sidewalks will remain open.

According to the city, the street is expected to reopen as early as Monday, August 25.

There will also be a possible lane shift on northbound Tejon Street north of Pikes Peak Avenue. The city says this is happening so Colorado Springs Utilities can perform electric system work. Crews may begin removing and replacing concrete on the southeast corner of the block.

The Tejon Street Revitalization Project, which is between Colorado Avenue and East Kiowa Street, will expand outdoor dining areas and sidewalks. The city says it aims to do the following:



increasing public safety

pedestrian accessibility

business activity

For more information about the Tejon Street Revitalization project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___

