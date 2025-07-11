Traffic impacts on Austin Bluffs Parkway from now until mid-November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will relocate underground water, wastewater, electric and fiber infrastructure along Austin Bluffs Parkway from now until mid-November.

CSU says this is a part of the Central Bluffs Substation project, which will allow an electric substation to be built.

During the project, lane closures and shifts will take place on Austin Bluffs Parkway to allow crews to work in the roadway.

Until late July, westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway will be down to one lane between Meadowland Boulevard and Brenner Place. Until mid-November, eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway will have lane closures between the North Union Boulevard merge-lane and Goldenrod Drive.

CSU encourages motorists to plan ahead or take an alternate route.

As the project continues, CSU says there will be future traffic impacts to Austin Bluffs Parkway and other roads.

For more information on the Central Bluffs Substation project, visit CSU's website.

___

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house. Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.