Three major traffic changes happening in Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This week, there are three major traffic changes and lane closures happening in different areas of Colorado Springs.

I-25 Closures

This week, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is working on I-25 between West Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

They will be closing lanes overnight between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be shifting lanes eastward to work on a new median shoulder. Then on Thursday and Friday, the focus moves to restriping the lanes.

Once finished, the project will add acceleration and deceleration lanes to both northbound and southbound I-25.

Garden of the Gods Road Lane Closures

Crews will narrow down the westbound lanes of the area on Wednesday. This is all part of a median and intersection improvement project that started in October.

8th Street Closure

The eastbound frontage road from 8th Street to Highway 24 reopens at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

But, drivers on northbound 8th Street will face a new lane configuration over the Fountain Creek bridge. Center lanes on the bridge are closing for rehabilitation work, leaving one lane open for northbound traffic and two lanes for southbound.

This construction phase is expected to last two to three weeks.

___

Teller County homeowners grapple with costly fire mitigation requirements These dry conditions are creating a race against time for some homeowners in Teller County. Teller County homeowners grapple with costly fire mitigation requirements

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.