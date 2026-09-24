Three-car crash closes Falcon Highway, hospitalizes one

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A three-car crash closed Falcon Highway and hospitalized one person Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:32 p.m. near Falcon Highway and Buckboard Drive.

Falcon Highway is closed in both directions.

Troopers said the crash involved three cars. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Their condition is not currently known.

Officials do not have an estimate for when the highway would reopen.

This incident is still developing. More information may emerge.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.