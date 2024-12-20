The Fillmore Street bridge maintenance project wraps up on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Fillmore Street bridge maintenance project was completed Friday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The bridge is located east of I-25 between Tremont Street and Sinton Road. As of Friday morning, all lanes in both directions are open.

The work, which took eight months to complete, included the following:



repairs to the bridge deck on both structures

waterproofing

an asphalt overlay

According to the City of Colorado Springs, they are undertaking a long-term project to replace the bridges. They say the bridges are safe for travel and are regularly inspected.

The city says this project is a Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) A-list project, which means it will receive PPRTA funding and a Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Planning Grant.

To learn more about this project and future public engagement opportunities, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

Background Information

Questions are swirling about drivers and pedestrian safety after the City of Colorado Springs shared a picture on Facebook the other day.

It's a tilted rocker bearing on the Fillmore Street bridge. You can see the Facebook post below:

They say it's been stable in that position and the bridge is safe to drive on. The city says engineers have been monitoring it for the last 10 to 15 years and inspect it every 90 days.

On Tuesday, the city had an open house to show the public its plans and to listen to comments and concerns.

The project is still in phase one, and the entire project will take a few years to complete.

