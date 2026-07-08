Southbound Powers Boulevard closes Wednesday after serious crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says one person is seriously injured after a crash involving a semi-truck along Powers Boulevard.

The crash shut down the road along Southbound Powers Boulevard at Barnes Road.

Traffic accident at Barnes Rd/N Powers Bl. All of southbound Powers closed at the intersection. Seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 8, 2026

The car appears to have crashed into the back of the semi-truck in the middle lane, but no details about what led up to the crash.

The department said one person had been extricated from the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

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