Southbound I-25 near MLK Bypass down to one lane after semi hit overpass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A semi-truck with a crane hit an overpass on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday.

SB I-25 AT HY-24 bypass injury traffic accident blocking the #2 and #3 lanes . A semi truck with a crane hit the overpass. Traffic is congested in the area. Avoid the area if possible, expect delays. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 22, 2025

At this time, southbound I-25 is down to one lane. CSPD is asking everyone to avoid the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) showed up on the scene to make sure the bridge is safe. They say it has minor damage.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.