Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Southbound I-25 near MLK Bypass down to one lane after semi hit overpass

Expect delays on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass. The Colorado Springs Police Department says a semi-truck with a crane hit an overpass. Southbound I-25 is currently down to one lane.
Southbound I-25 near MLK Bypass down to one lane after semi hit overpass
Overpass Hit
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A semi-truck with a crane hit an overpass on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday.

At this time, southbound I-25 is down to one lane. CSPD is asking everyone to avoid the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) showed up on the scene to make sure the bridge is safe. They say it has minor damage.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13.

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community