Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Southbound I-25 closed near Eagleridge Boulevard in Pueblo for a crash

Accident in Pueblo
Colorado Department of Transportation
Accident in Pueblo
Posted at
and last updated

PUEBLO — Southbound I-25 is closed in Pueblo near Eagleridge Boulevard for a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

According to CDOT, the crash is between Eagleridge Boulevard and 29th Street.

At this time, it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. News 5 has reached out to the Pueblo Police Department for more information but is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. News5 is working to learn more and will update this web story.
___



Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes

Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money.

Hundreds of people file liability claims for pothole damage each year

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App