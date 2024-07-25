Southbound I-25 closed near Eagleridge Boulevard in Pueblo for a crash

PUEBLO — Southbound I-25 is closed in Pueblo near Eagleridge Boulevard for a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

According to CDOT, the crash is between Eagleridge Boulevard and 29th Street.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 102 - Eagleridge Boulevard and Exit 100B - 29th Street. https://t.co/angdnJ8rLR — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2024

At this time, it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. News 5 has reached out to the Pueblo Police Department for more information but is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. News5 is working to learn more and will update this web story.

