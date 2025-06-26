Southbound I-25 reopens between Highway 50 bypass and 13th Street in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Southbound I-25 is back open in Pueblo at the Highway 50 bypass after a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The Pueblo Police Department says a semi-truck hit the Highway 50 bypass bridge. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured.

There is no estimate for when I-25 will reopen. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 50.

According to police, the crash is causing a lot of delays. Drivers are asked to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

