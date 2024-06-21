Southbound I-25 closed at South Academy Boulevard for a crash Thursday evening

FOUNTAIN — Southbound I-25 is closed at South Academy Boulevard for a crash Thursday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP says the crash involved several vehicles, and one person is in critical condition. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, or when the road will reopen.

A detour is in place for vehicles to get off at South Academy Boulevard. Due to the highway's closure for construction, vehicles can get back on to I-25 at US-85.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

