Southbound Highway 85 closed following crash involving person and motorcycle

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Southbound Highway 85 is closed following a crash involving a person and a motorcycle, according to the Fountain Police Department.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Main Street.

At this time, it is unclear what injuries the people involved may have.

Police say they anticipate the road will be closed for several hours. You are asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

