South Powers Boulevard to close overnight Friday near Airport Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — South Powers Boulevard will close in both directions overnight on Friday near Airport Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closure will be happening so crews can place concrete on the south bridge deck of a new diverging diamond interchange.

Travelers can expect single and double lane closures starting at 7 p.m. You can view Friday's scheduled closures below:



Southbound South Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 8 p.m. on Friday to 4 a.m. on Saturday

Northbound South Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday

CDOT says the closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. They also say message boards near the project will display the latest information.

Traffic control officers will be directing drivers during the closure. The detour routes are below:



Southbound South Powers Boulevard detour: traffic must exit at East Platte Avenue. Traffic will be directed west, south on South Academy Boulevard and east on Airport Road.

Northbound South Powers Boulevard detour: traffic must turn left or right at Airport Road. The detour will direct traffic east on Airport Road to the northbound South Powers Boulevard on-ramp at Stewart Avenue

The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) suggests if you're heading there, travel south on South Academy Boulevard and east on East Fountain Boulevard.

