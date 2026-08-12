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South Academy Boulevard will be closed for the weekend while a waterline is installed

August Weekend Closure South Academy
KOAA
August Weekend Closure South Academy
Road Work
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs drivers should be prepared for a full lane closure on South Academy this upcoming weekend.

The City of Colorado Springs says starting at 7 p.m. Friday through noon on Monday, South Academy Boulevard will be closed between Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road.

August Weekend Closure South Academy

The detours in place are as follows, according to the city:

Northbound South Academy Boulevard:

  • East on Hancock Expressway, north on Jet Wing Drive, west on Chelton Road, then return to South Academy Boulevard.

Southbound South Academy Boulevard:

  • West on Chelton Road, south on Delta Drive, east on Hancock Expressway, then return to South Academy Boulevard.

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