South Academy Boulevard will be closed for the weekend while a waterline is installed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs drivers should be prepared for a full lane closure on South Academy this upcoming weekend.

The City of Colorado Springs says starting at 7 p.m. Friday through noon on Monday, South Academy Boulevard will be closed between Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road.

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The detours in place are as follows, according to the city:

Northbound South Academy Boulevard:



East on Hancock Expressway, north on Jet Wing Drive, west on Chelton Road, then return to South Academy Boulevard.

Southbound South Academy Boulevard:



West on Chelton Road, south on Delta Drive, east on Hancock Expressway, then return to South Academy Boulevard.

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