Single lane open on the Voyager Parkway bridge, part of Powers Boulevard Extension Project

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some good news for drivers on the north side of Colorado Springs. A single lane opened on the Voyager Parkway bridge.

It's been closed for the past year because of construction. The bridge is one stage of the project to extend Powers Boulevard from I-25 to Interquest Parkway.

Voyager Parkway at Powers Boulevard closed a year ago to work on the project. Voters approved the Powers Boulevard Extension Project in November, 2022.

