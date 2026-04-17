Section of Tejon Street to fully close starting Monday, reopen on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tejon Street will fully close between Colorado Avenue and East Kiowa Street for one week starting Monday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closure will be in place from Monday through Friday to complete final paving and crosswalk installation as part of the Tejon Street Revitalization Project.



Watch News5's previous coverage of the project below:

The city says the closure will allow crews to complete milling and asphalt overlay at the Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue intersection, which will be followed by pavement striping.

On-street parking will be unavailable during the week. The city says nearby parking will be available at the garages on the following streets:



South Nevada Street

East Kiowa Street

North Cascade Avenue

For more information about the project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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